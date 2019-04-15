WATCH: Tiger Woods Narrowly Dodged Injury by Slipping Security Guard

Tiger Woods is lucky he even physically made it to his winning round on Sunday at the Masters.

As Golf magazine reports, a security guard slipped and almost took Woods out during a dicey moment near the 14th hole on Friday. As his ball soared toward the green, Woods and the crowd around him surged forward to see the ball, so the security guard moved in to try to protect the golfer. The guard slipped on the wet ground, however, and slid into Woods. After Woods briefly limped around, he went on to sink a birdie on the green.

After the incident, while shaking his head, the guard said, "Well, he made birdie, so I guess it all worked out. Man, I am really glad he made birdie."

I bet he is...