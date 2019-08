You may only know Laura Branigan's "Gloria" as the Blues unofficial theme song as they made their Stanley Cup run, but the song had a life all it's own back in the 80's.

Case in point--here's a long lost video of Laura singing "Gloria" LIVE on CHiPs - Season 6, episode #16.

The name of the episode is "Fox Trap", and she played "Sarah".

And yes, it's glorious.