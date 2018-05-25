WATCH: Twitter Goes Nuts Over John Mayer's Low-Budget Music Video

John Mayer has debuted a ridiculously cheesy music video for his latest single "New Light." The clip makes heavy use of an obvious green screen and features Mayer singing in front of dusty farm roads and Egyptian pyramids, among other places. It also includes low-budget effects like Mayer pretending to fly over a city and swimming with goldfish.

"I needed to make a video for 'New Light' but nobody could agree on a budget. (MUSIC INDUSTRY amirite?) So I went to a place downtown and made this with a company that usually does birthday and Bar Mitzvah videos," Mayer tweeted on Thursday. The internet was quick to embrace the tacky creation. "John Mayer won the internet today," one fan announced.

Another wrote, "By the age of 35, we should all have stopped trying and become John Mayer instead." Even Boy Meets World star Danielle Fishel (a.k.a. Topanga) applauded Mayer for his efforts. "This is the kind of premium content I expect on this website," she tweeted. Meanwhile, Pornhub declared, "Quality content, what the internet deserves."