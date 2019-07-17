Watch: Wanna Win Free Busch Beer For Life?

They're posting clues on their Twitter feed

July 17, 2019
Greg Hewitt

(Getty Images)

Categories: 
Features
Greg's Blog
Shows
Video

The makers of Busch beer are hosting a free party this Saturday at a top-secret location, somewhere in the middle of a national park. 

They're posting clues on Twitter and if you make it there, you get free beer.  Plus a chance to win free beer for life. 

Here's the video they posted online.

Tags: 
Anheuser-Busch
Twitter
Greg Hewitt
Greg Hewitt Show

Trish's Dishes