Watch: Wanna Win Free Busch Beer For Life?
They're posting clues on their Twitter feed
July 17, 2019
The makers of Busch beer are hosting a free party this Saturday at a top-secret location, somewhere in the middle of a national park.
They're posting clues on Twitter and if you make it there, you get free beer. Plus a chance to win free beer for life.
Here's the video they posted online.
It’s time for a more refreshing take on pop-up shops. Follow along all week and solve our clues to find the Pop Up Schop’s secret location. #BuschPopUp pic.twitter.com/3z4i1rKDc1— Busch Beer (@BuschBeer) July 16, 2019