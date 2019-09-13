WATCH: Want a Popeyes Chicken Sandwich? Bring Your Own Bun!

Popeyes is still sold out of its ultra-popular chicken sandwiches, telling The New York Daily News that it's "working tirelessly to bring the new sandwich back to guests as soon as possible."

In the meantime, the chicken chain has released a helpful new video encouraging customers to BYOB--as in "bring your own bun." The clip, which depicts a bunch of confused customers, is somewhat tongue-in-cheek, but also passes muster (not mustard).

Since the chain has no shortage of chicken tenders, all you need is your own bread to make a sandwich--for now!