WATCH:Ed Sheeran Calls for Redhead Respect with Prince Harry

Redheads rule! That's what carrot-topped Ed Sheeran clearly thinks in a funny new video he shot with Prince Harry for World Mental Health Day on Thursday.

The minute-and-a-half clip, shared on Harry's @SussexRoyal Instagram account, opens with Sheeran announcing that he's doing a "charity video" with fellow ginger Harry. "This is something I'm quite passionate about," Sheeran later tells Harry. "I've been trying to write a song about this...It's time that we stood up and said, 'We are not gonna take this anymore. We are ginger and we're gonna fight.'"

A stunned Harry replies, "Slightly awkward...This is about World Mental Health Day." The video ends with Harry telling viewers, "Look out for anybody that might be suffering in silence. We're all in this together."