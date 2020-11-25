Website Offering $2,500 to Watch 25 Holiday Films in 25 Days

One lucky Christmas movie fan can earn $2,500 just by watching 25 different holiday films over 25 days!

Reviews.org is looking for a Chief Holiday Cheermaster to stream films like Home Alone, Elf and more, then fill out a short, post-movie survey.

In addition to the $2,500, the Cheermaster also gets gets a one-year subscription to seven different streaming services like Netflix, Hulu, HBO Max and more.

If this gig's for you, apply before December 4th at reviews.org