What Does Yanni Think of the 'Yanny vs. Laurel' Debate?

You just knew it was only a matter of time, right?

In recent days, you might have heard something about a robotic Vocabulary.com voice that says either "Laurel" or "Yanny."

On Twitter Wednesday, the musician Yanni revealed what he thinks the "audio illusion" says, and his answer won't surprise you.

"Yanni," he says, while laughing aboard what looks to be a private jet. (That's with an "i," not a "y," to be precise.) Whichever word you hear, you'll want to head over to The New York Times' website, where there's a customized player that will allow you to hear the word both ways. It's all about the frequency at which you hear the clip, basically.

