What Was That Awful Smell Downtown Last Night?

August 1, 2019
Greg Hewitt

We had a great time last night at Busch Stadium with the Cardinals and our "Christmas in July" event, however what many are talking about this morning isn't the game (we lost 2-0), but the smell.

As is the really awful smell throughout downtown last night.

As you might expect, Twitter was rampant with speculation as to the origin of the stench.

According to Sue, this sort of odor is not uncommon downtown, although I can't remember ever experiencing anything like what we experienced last night.

How about you?

