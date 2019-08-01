What Was That Awful Smell Downtown Last Night?

We had a great time last night at Busch Stadium with the Cardinals and our "Christmas in July" event, however what many are talking about this morning isn't the game (we lost 2-0), but the smell.

As is the really awful smell throughout downtown last night.

As you might expect, Twitter was rampant with speculation as to the origin of the stench.

Is it just me or does Busch Stadium literally smell like a steaming pile of dog food tonight #stlcards — Allan Lewis (@AllanjLewis) August 1, 2019

What section are you in? I’m in 228, and it smells like a dirty diaper wrapped in burnt bacon. Awful. — Dan Ryno (@DanRyno) August 1, 2019

According to Sue, this sort of odor is not uncommon downtown, although I can't remember ever experiencing anything like what we experienced last night.

How about you?

Click Here to read more.