What's The Worst Valentine's Day Gift You've Ever Received?

January 18, 2019
Elite Daily has put together a list of the worst Valentine's gifts that people have received. Here are seven that are just flat-out failures:

 

A text message breaking up with me. 

A vacuum. 

A bunch of flowers that some other girl had rejected. 

I was with the guy for two to three years at that point. He showed up with a $5 gas station gift of a single fake flower and a pack of peanut butter cups.... The make-up gift was an earring and necklace set. Yay, right? Wrong. My ears are NOT and never have been pierced. 

A gecko. What a pain in the a**. 

Blank store-bought Valentine's cards. He said he didn't know what to write. Like a kid making an excuse for not doing his homework.

Can't remember what the occasion was, but my ex gave me a painting, which might have been nice if he A) hadn't copied a present I'd given him the year previous, and B) used my best paints and my own canvas. 

Care to add to the list?

