Where's the Best Place to Get Cheap Halloween Candy?

Let's say you want to one-up your neighbors by passing out full-size candy bars on Halloween. Where can you pick them up for an ultra-affordable price?

Lifehacker advises that you go to a restaurant supply store. You don't need to be a restaurant owner or member to shop at these stores; most of them are open to the public, and they're generally dirt cheap. For instance, a 36-pack of Reese's Peanut Butter Cups costs $24.57--or 66 cents a pack. That's cheaper than buying the same quantity at either Target or Walmart.

Plus, at restaurant supply stores, you can pick up stuff like a sleeve of a hundred shot glasses for the thirsty parents you grace your doorstep.

Click Here to read more.