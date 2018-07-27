Why Does Brad Pitt Always Look Exactly Like the Woman He's With?
Even his old prom photo shows them beaming with the same wide smiles
July 27, 2018
Have you ever noticed that Brad Pitt always looks like whichever woman he's with at the time?
Twitter sure did on Thursday after makeup artist Sarah McGonagall tweeted a series of pictures that show the Oscar-nominated actor indeed looking like a mirror image of several of his leading ladies. The images include him and ex-fiancée Gwyneth Paltrow sporting identical short haircuts, him and Jennifer Aniston both rocking a dreadlock-inspired look and "Brangelina" appearing as twins in slicked-back hair and sunglasses.
Even his old prom photo shows him and a Midwestern girl beaming with the same wide smiles and corn-fed good looks. As one Twitter user said, "I can't believe I have only just seen this...my mind is blown."
