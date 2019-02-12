Why Don't the Most Popular Dog Breeds Ever Win the Westminster Dog Show?

The most popular dog breeds in the U.S. are Labradors, German shepherds, golden retrievers, French bulldogs, and bulldogs - all of them big-time losers at the Westminster Dog Show.

As The New York Times reports, no Labrador, golden retriever or French bulldog has ever won Westminster's Best in Show, while a bulldog last won in 1955. (German shepherds have fared slightly better, winning in 1987 and 2017.)

Why don't these breeds ever win?

"In a ring like this, they have to be as flashy and fancy as some of the fancier hounds - like Afghans or greyhounds," says longtime dachshund handler Carlos Puig. (A dachshund has likewise never won.)

Adds Walter Jones, vice president of the Dachshund Club of America, “I think one of the reasons some breeds don’t make it to the end is that they just aren’t the glamour breeds who are so flashy in the group."

Christine Miele, Eastern vice president of the Golden Retriever Club of America, concurs. “It’s a hard win,” says Miele. “It won’t be a golden retriever. It’s not going to happen.”