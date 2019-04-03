Why Video Games Make Kids Melt Down, and What to Do About It

Any parent who lets their kids play video games before bedtime has probably had to cope with a pre-sleep meltdown (or 100). As The Wall Street Journal explains, kids don't have the neurological capacity to stop doing a rewarding activity and move on to something less fun. "Pulling the plug in the middle of a video game—before a child has had the chance to feel satisfied by completing a level or mission—is a bit like yanking a half-eaten doughnut out of someone’s hand," Julie Jargon writes.

This doesn't mean your kid is addicted to video games, but it does mean you should establish some firm rules for when he or she can play, such as not letting them play right before bedtime.

