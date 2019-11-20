Why You Should Skip Buying a Christmas Tree on Black Friday

Black Friday and Cyber Monday are predicted to be opportune days to snag deals on TVs and toasters. But when it comes to Christmas trees, maybe not so much.

Most people think the prime time for picking out a holiday fir is once the Thanksgiving dinner is cleared. But rushing out that weekend when prices are typically highest could cost you.

Live Christmas trees cost $79 on average on Black Friday last year, and $84 on CyberMonday, the season's priciest day, according to a report from the National Christmas Tree Association and payment systems company Square.

Christmas tree prices soared 23% between 2015 and 2018. And if the annual uptick continues, this year could be the most expensive yet, with the average tree costing $78, industry watchers say.

"The supply is still strong, but so is the demand,'' says Sara Vera, data analyst at Square. "So we’ll likely continue to see tree prices slightly increase this season as we have for the last four in a row, making 2019 the most expensive season for Christmas trees in history.''

But if you're patient, you can grab a deal.

Based on last year's sales, prices are projected to drop 29% during the week before Christmas. And those who waited until right before Santa came down the chimney last Christmas Eve could pick up a tree for the average price of $50, down from $76.

The steadily growing cost of live trees has a lot to do with millennials, who unlike their baby boomer parents or grandparents tend to prefer a natural fir to one that is artificial, says Tim O’Connor, who heads the National Christmas Tree Association.

"While consumers once valued convenience over all else, we now see the rise of an eco-conscious consumer who questions where something came from, how it was made, and the impact that purchase may have on the environment,'' O'Connor says. "Real trees are just part of this trend."

Square has a calculator to help shoppers figure out the best time to pick and purchase a tree based on the part of the country where they live, how much they want to spend, and how long they intend to keep the tree up.

