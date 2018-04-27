(Photo by PA Images/Sipa USA) *** US Rights Only ***

William & Kate Name Newborn Son Louis Arthur Charles

William also to be Harry's Best Man

April 27, 2018
The royal baby's name has been revealed! On Friday, Kensington Palace announced that Prince William and Kate Middleton have named their newborn son Louis Arthur Charles.

"The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge are delighted to announce that they have named their son Louis Arthur Charles," the Palace said in a statement. "The baby will be known as His Royal Highness Prince Louis of Cambridge."

After Kate and William's third child arrived on Monday, The Daily Mail reported that a glitch on the royal family's website seemed to indicate that they had named their son Albert.

Meanwhile, William remains busy On Thursday, Kensington Palace announced that he will be the best man at his brother Harry's wedding to American actress Meghan Markle next month, and that the elder royal is "honored" to be chosen for such a role.

