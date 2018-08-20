Winona Ryder Believes She's Actually Married To Keanu Reeves

Winona Ryder thinks she may actually be married to Keanu Reeves.

She revealed the news to Entertainment Weekly while promoting Destination Wedding, her forthcoming film with Reeves. She says the possible marriage happened on the set of 1992's Dracula. "I swear to God, I think we're married in real life," Ryder said, noting that director Francis Ford Coppola hired a "real Romanian priest" to preside over their characters' wedding. "So I think we're married," she said.

Reeves didn't remember the moment, but eventually agreed, "Oh my gosh, we're married." Destination Wedding arrives in theaters August 31.

