Winter Wonderland At Tilles Park Is On This Year!

102.5 KEZK, St. Louis' Official Christmas Station, is proud to sponsor Winter Wonderland at Tilles Park once again for the upcoming Christmas season.

With many public events being cancelled due to the pandemic however, officials with the St. Louis Parks department are taking special precautions to keep everyone safe.

The display will be open Nov. 20 – Jan. 2. Daily hours are 5:30-9:30 p.m.

More than a million Christmas lights will still be on display for everyone to walk through the display, ride in their car or take a carriage ride. Vehicle and carriage ride tickets go on sale Oct. 1.

The number of people allowed to walk through the display will be limited however. "Ticket availability is VERY limited due to capacity restrictions" according to officials.

In addition to limiting visitors, organizers are requiring everyone 6 and older who is walking through the display to wear a mask. Those who are 3-5 years old are encouraged to wear masks.

The same mask requirements apply for carriage rides. Carriage ride tickets will be available for individual households, and the seats will be sanitized before each ride.

