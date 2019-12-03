Women Buying Their Own Engagement Rings in Record Numbers

Until now, the purchasing of a ring has been seen as the domain of the wannabe groom, but things have started to change with a recent trend seeing more women taking it upon themselves to buy their own engagement bling.

Yep, according to jewelers brides-to-be aren’t willing to risk that their sparkler lives up to expectations and instead are taking up the ring-buying reins by choosing and paying for their own engagement ring.

Recent stats from the US De Beers Diamond Insight report showed that the share of women buying their own engagement ring doubled from 7% to 14% over the five-year period between 2013 and 2017.

From wanting to have the perfect ring to already having shared finances, according to experts there’s a whole host of reasons women might want to fork out for their own ring.

“Times have changed and relationships have too,” says Andrew Brown, CEO of WP Diamonds. “Men aren't always the higher earner in the relationship and same-sex marriages mean it isn't always a man shopping for a ring for a woman.

“Women earn a lot more money now than previous generations did so it's less expected that one half of a relationship foots the entire bill.

“The tradition used to be that a man would spend three times his monthly earnings, without any contribution from their partner, but that seems unfair in today's society,” he adds.

This step away from tradition in favor of something altogether more 2019, suggests the trend is here to stay.

“We're becoming more empowered to break social norms and steer away from age-old traditions of how you're ‘supposed’ to propose to your partner,” Jack Jahan, eCommerce Marketing Manager at Ramsdens Jewellery explains.

“Equal pay among couples will mean the engagement ring could be bought together, or by whoever makes the decision first.”

Jahan believes that social media could also have played a role in the rise of women buying their own engagement ring.

“Social media plays a huge role in setting our expectation of what the engagement ring will look like,” he says.

