The World's 'Cutest Rescue Dog' Contest Finalists Have Been Chosen

More than 10,000 pictures of your adorable rescues, along with their heart-warming adoption stories were submitted for the World’s Cutest Rescue Dog Contest Presented by Pedigree.

They've narrowed down this pool to 10 finalists.

To read their stories and to vote for your favorite dog, visit People.com/RescueDogContest and click on the “Voting” tab. Voting will be open through Aug. 31. After voting ends, the top three dogs will move on to the judging phase.

Celebrity judges Olivia Munn and LeAnn Rimes, along with judges from PEOPLE and Pedigree, will pick the winner from the top three.

The grand prize winner will receive:

• a custom photo shoot

• a feature in PEOPLE magazine and on People.com

• a year’s supply of dog food from Pedigree

• a $1,000 donation to the pet rescue organization of the winner’s choice

The World’s Cutest Rescue Dog Contest winner

Click Here to vote for your favorite dog.