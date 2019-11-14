Yes, Christmas Tree Pet Beds Exist and You Can Buy One

You've got your husband's gift figured out, you've fulfilled nearly every item on your 10-year-old's wishlist, and Grandma's present was easy enough. But there's one recipient that's still got you stumped—no matter how many times you check your list. What on Earth are you going to get your cat for Christmas this year?

Never fear—we've got you covered with what just might be the most festive pet product out there this year: a Christmas tree pet bed.

Of course, you don't have to have a cat to splurge on one of these beauties. The beds, after all, don't discriminate, with the manufacturer claiming that they're "great for small cats or dogs and other small animals with burrowing instincts." Got a pet chinchilla? How about a guinea pig? Great! Everyone's invited to jump on in.

You can snag the bed on Amazon for just $25.99 in one of three sizes—medium, large, or extra-large—or you can always opt for the slightly less expensive Jijikoko Bed.

