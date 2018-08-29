You Can Now Officially Request to Be Verified on Instagram—Here's How

On Tuesday, Instagram’s co-founder and CTO Mike Krieger announced in a blog post that “accounts that reach large audiences” can now request to be verified from within the app itself. Previously, the verification process was shrouded in secrecy, so this announcement enables public figures or business owners to have more say in whether or not their page becomes verified.

To apply for verification, users can go to their profile and select “Settings,” from the drop-down menu. From there, those who wish to be verified can choose “Request Verification.” Users should be prepared to prove who they are. Instagram’s release states that those who request verification must provide their full name and their legal (or business) ID.

From there, the app will review requests and determine whether or not to grant the applicant that coveted blue icon.

