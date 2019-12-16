You Can Now 'Trap' Elf on the Shelf in Your TV

A couple of weeks into December and we've already exhausted all of our ideas as to what Elf on the Shelf could possibly get up to around the house.

But a brilliant new idea will have moms and dads everywhere breathing a sigh of relief - and all you need is a television and Youtube.

If you have a smart TV, all you need to do is go to the Youtube app and search 'Elf stuck in TV'.

The elf then appears on the screen with the message 'I hit the wrong button on the remote... how do I get out of here?'

The image appears as an hour-long video meaning you can set it up before your children wake up and it will delight them when they come down for breakfast.

If you don't have the app on your TV, you can also play the video on your phone and cast it to the screen as long as they are on the same Wi-Fi network. Or simply trap the elf in your phone instead.

