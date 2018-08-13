You Have One Final Chance To Shop The 100th PGA Championship Shops

In case you weren't able to make it out to Bellerive Country Club last week (or the lines were too long) to purchase a hat or shirt, you still have one more opportunity today...at a huge discount!

The 100th PGA Championship Shops at Bellerive Country Club will be open to the public one last time, today (Monday) only from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. CDT.

Get this--all remaining official 2018 PGA Championship logoed merchandise will be 50% off.

Admission is free and Parking is free and available at the Creve Coeur Soccer Complex. Shuttles will begin running at 8 a.m.

For directions to the shuttle lot:

Creve Coeur Soccer Complex

2350 Creve Coeur Mill Rd.

Maryland Heights, MO 63043