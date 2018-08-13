You Have One Final Chance To Shop The 100th PGA Championship Shops
And it's 50% off, TODAY ONLY
August 13, 2018
In case you weren't able to make it out to Bellerive Country Club last week (or the lines were too long) to purchase a hat or shirt, you still have one more opportunity today...at a huge discount!
The 100th PGA Championship Shops at Bellerive Country Club will be open to the public one last time, today (Monday) only from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. CDT.
Get this--all remaining official 2018 PGA Championship logoed merchandise will be 50% off.
Admission is free and Parking is free and available at the Creve Coeur Soccer Complex. Shuttles will begin running at 8 a.m.
For directions to the shuttle lot:
Creve Coeur Soccer Complex
2350 Creve Coeur Mill Rd.
Maryland Heights, MO 63043