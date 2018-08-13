You Have One Final Chance To Shop The 100th PGA Championship Shops

And it's 50% off, TODAY ONLY

August 13, 2018
In case you weren't able to make it out to Bellerive Country Club last week (or the lines were too long) to purchase a hat or shirt, you still have one more opportunity today...at a huge discount!

The 100th PGA Championship Shops at Bellerive Country Club will be open to the public one last time, today (Monday) only from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. CDT.

Get this--all remaining official 2018 PGA Championship logoed merchandise will be 50% off.

Admission is free and Parking is free and available at the Creve Coeur Soccer Complex. Shuttles will begin running at 8 a.m.   

For directions to the shuttle lot:

Creve Coeur Soccer Complex

2350 Creve Coeur Mill Rd.

Maryland Heights, MO 63043

 

