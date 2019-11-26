Your Complete Guide To All 2019 Holiday TV Specials
Here's the full lineup for major networks ABC, NBC, CBS and FOX
It's that time of year again to kick back, relax and enjoy some holiday favorites on TV. Here's the full lineup for major networks ABC, NBC, CBS and FOX as well as streaming services Netflix, Hulu and Disney+.
ABC
A Charlie Brown Thanksgiving (Nov. 27 at 7 p.m.)
The Wonderful World of Disney: Magical Holiday Celebration (Nov. 28 at 7 p.m.)
Santa Claus Is Comin' to Town (Dec. 1 at 7 p.m.)
CMA Country Christmas (Dec. 3 at 8 p.m.)
A Charlie Brown Christmas (Dec. 5 at 7 p.m.)
Same Time, Next Christmas (Dec. 5 at 8 p.m.)
The Great Christmas Light Fight (Dec. 8 at 7 p.m., Dec. 9 at 8 p.m., Dec. 16 at 7p.m.)
Olaf's Frozen Adventure (Dec. 12 at 7 p.m.)
Toy Story That Time Forgot (Dec. 12 at 7:30 p.m.)
The Great American Baking Show: Holiday Edition (Dec. 12 at 9 p.m., Dec. 19 at 9 p.m., Dec. 26 at 9 p.m., and Jan. 2 at 9 p.m.)
Shrek the Halls (Dec. 17 at 8:30 p.m.)
Disney Prep & Landing (Dec. 19 at 7 p.m.)
Disney Prep & Landing 2: Naughty vs. Nice (Dec. 19 at 7:30 p.m.)
I Want a Dog for Christmas, Charlie Brown (Dec. 22 at 7 p.m.)
Disney Parks Magical Christmas Day Parade (Dec. 25 at 9 a.m.)
Happy New Year, Charlie Brown (Dec. 26 at 7 p.m.)
NBC
Ellen's Game of Games holiday special (Nov. 27 at 7 p.m.)
93rd annual Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade (Nov. 28 at 8 a.m.)
It's a Wonderful Life (Nov. 30 at 8 p.m. and Dec. 24 at 8 p.m.)
How the Grinch Stole Christmas (1966) (Dec. 3 at 7 p.m. and Dec. 25 at 7 p.m.)
Christmas in Rockefeller Center (Dec. 4 at 7 p.m.)
A Saturday Night Live Christmas Special (Dec. 5 at 8 p.m. and Dec. 23 at 8 p.m.)
A Legendary Christmas with John and Chrissy (Dec. 12 at 9 p.m.)
DreamWorks Trolls Holiday (Dec. 14 at 7:30 p.m.)
Dr. Seuss' How the Grinch Stole Christmas (2000) (Dec. 25 at 7:30 p.m.)
A Toast to 2019! (Dec. 31 at 7 p.m.)
CBS
93rd annual Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade (Nov. 28 at 8 a.m.)
Frosty the Snowman (Nov. 29 at 7 p.m.)
Frosty Returns (Nov. 29 at 7:30 p.m.)
Robbie the Reindeer: Hooves on Fire (Nov. 30 at 7 p.m.)
Robbie the Reindeer: Legend of the Lost Tribe (Nov. 30 at 7:30 p.m.)
The Story of Santa Claus (Nov. 30 at 8 p.m.)
Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer (Dec. 2 at 7 p.m.)
I Love Lucy Christmas Special (Dec. 20 at 8 p.m.)
A Home for the Holidays with Idina Menzel (Dec. 22 at 8 p.m.)
FOX
The Moodys (Dec. 5 at 8 p.m.)
Beat Shazam holiday edition (Dec. 9 at 7 p.m.)
The Masked Singer holiday edition (Dec. 11 at 7 p.m.)
A Christmas Story Live! (Dec. 21 at 7 p.m.)
Netflix
New Originals
Holiday in the Wild
Let It Snow
Klaus (Nov. 15)
The Knight Before Christmas (Nov. 21)
Nailed It! Holiday Season 2 (Nov. 22)
Super Monsters Save Christmas (Nov. 26)
True: Winter Wishes (Nov. 26)
Holiday Rush (Nov. 28)
Merry Happy Whatever Season 1 (Nov. 28)
Sugar Rush Christmas (Nov. 29)
Team Kaylie Part 2 holiday episode (Dec. 2)
A Christmas Prince: The Royal Baby (Dec. 5)
Spirit Riding Free: The Spirit of Christmas (Dec. 6)
Magic for Humans Season 2 holiday episode (Dec. 6)
A Family Reunion Christmas (Dec. 9)
Alexa & Katie Season 3 holiday episode (Dec. 30)
The Christmas Chronicles
Christmas Inheritance
A Christmas Prince
A Christmas Prince: The Royal Wedding
Christmas Wedding Planner
Christmas with the Kranks
Christmas with a View
Dr. Seuss' The Grinch (2018)
The Holiday Calendar
How the Grinch Stole Christmas (2000)
Mariah Carey's Merriest Christmas
The Princess Switch
The Spirit of Christmas
A Very Murray Christmas
White Christmas
Hulu
The Christmas Calendar
Christmas Perfection
A Cinderella Christmas
Daddy's Home 2
Girlfriends of Christmas Past
The Holiday
Home by Christmas
Home for the Holidays
Second Chance Christmas
Disney+
Disney's A Christmas Carol (2009)
Home Alone
Home Alone 2: Lost in New York
Home Alone 3
I'll Be Home for Christmas
Mickey's Christmas Carol
Mickey's Once Upon a Christmas
The Muppet Christmas Carol
Noelle
The Nightmare Before Christmas
Santa Buddies
Santa Paws 2: The Santa Pups
The Santa Clause
The Santa Clause 2
The Santa Clause 3: The Escape Clause
The Search for Santa Paws