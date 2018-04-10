HBO Plans Docuseries of True Crime Bestseller 'I'll Be Gone In The Dark'

In the 1970s and 1980s, Californians lived in an ongoing state of fear because of the “Golden State Killer,” a rapist and murderer who’s never been caught.

The late author Michelle McNamara and former wife to Pat Oswald began exploring the effect of the unsolved murders had on her own life) and true crime investigation.

"I'll Be Gone in the Dark became an instant bestseller, debuting at No. 1 on the New York Times charts earlier this year, after Michelle tragically passed away in her sleep.

Announced earlier this week, HBO has plans to produce a docuseries of the number one true crime book.

“HBO taking on this story will advance the passionate pursuit that Michelle shared with dozens of men and women in law enforcement — to solve the mystery of one of California’s most notorious serial killers,” Oswalt said in a statement published by EW.

Jane Carson-Sandler, who was attacked and raped by the “Golden State Killer” in 1976 recounts her traumatic encounter on Megyn Kelly TODAY.