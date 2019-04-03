Kranch dressing

Kranch is the latest condiment combo to hit store shelves

It’s a simple concept; Ketchup + Ranch.

PITTSBURGH (KEZK) — Aside from its flagship Ketchup, Heinz is recently known for crafting creative condiment combinations such as Mayochup, Ketchup Caviar, and Cadbury Egg Crème Mayo.

Well, now there’s Kranch.

It’s a simple concept; Ketchup + Ranch. But now you don’t have to mix it yourself.

Heinz is hosting a contest too, giving away 100 free bottles of the sauce. Check it out:

Heinz Kranch is reportedly available online and will hit store shelves nationwide this month. The 16.5-ounce bottles have a suggested retail price of $3.49.

