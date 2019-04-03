Kranch is the latest condiment combo to hit store shelves

PITTSBURGH (KEZK) — Aside from its flagship Ketchup, Heinz is recently known for crafting creative condiment combinations such as Mayochup, Ketchup Caviar, and Cadbury Egg Crème Mayo.

Well, now there’s Kranch.

It’s a simple concept; Ketchup + Ranch. But now you don’t have to mix it yourself.

Heinz is hosting a contest too, giving away 100 free bottles of the sauce. Check it out:



Kranch sauce is here! Reply with #KlaimMyKranch and #Sweeps and we might just give you one of the first 100 bottles. No purchase needed, rules in bio. pic.twitter.com/5UE53AGPbB — Heinz Ketchup (@HeinzKetchup_US) April 3, 2019

Heinz Kranch is reportedly available online and will hit store shelves nationwide this month. The 16.5-ounce bottles have a suggested retail price of $3.49.

