Helen Hunt & Paul Reiser Close Deal to Revive Mad About You

The beloved '90s sitcom Mad About You is reportedly one step closer to a revival now that stars Helen Hunt and Paul Reiser have cut a deal with Sony Pictures Television. Both Hunt and Reiser had been coy about a potential reboot of the show in the past. "It's looking interesting, I will say," Hunt previously told Entertainment Tonight. "It does seem compelling to visit these characters 20 years into a marriage after raising an entire human being. So depending on some pieces falling into place, it could happen." Hunt also suggested that a revival would focus on Jamie (played by her) and Paul (Resier) dealing with life as empty-nesters after their daughter Mabel heads off to college.

Video of Helen Hunt Is Ready for a &#039;Mad About You&#039; Reboot

Watch Helen's most recent work in 'The Miracle Season' out in theaters this weekend: