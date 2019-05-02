Hey, it's May!

May kind of snuck up on me. I should pay more attention! So, here's a few things we have to look forward to this month.

1. Cinco de Mayo is this Sunday. Hacienda in Rock Hill will be VERY busy. The Mariachis play from 1 - 3p.

2. Mother's Day is May 12th. It's fine to combine Cinco and Mom's Day into one party.

3. National Wine Day is May 25th.

4. Memorial Day is May 27th. Hopefully you have a 3-day weekend coming up.

5. National Hamburger Day is May 28th.

6. The last three "Games of Thrones" air this month including the finale on May 19th. The last episode of "The Big Bang Theory" is on May 16th.

7. Big movies hit this month: The live-action "Aladdin" with Will Smith opens May 24th. The new Godzilla movie and the Elton John biopic "Rocketman" both come out May 31st.

8. It's also New Royal Baby month as Meghan Markle is due any day now.