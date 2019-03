Watch out for tiny pigs on the highway! That's the warning from police in Effingham, Illinois, to anyone driving along Interstate 70 in Cumberland County.

Nearly 3,000 piglets were set free due to an accident near mile marker 127.

Police shared a photo of the loose pigs just after 8 a.m. Friday, and it looks like the little piggies were enjoying all the mud!

*I-70 travelers between Casey and Greenup use caution*

A traffic crash has set nearly 3000 piglets are loose for an apparent refreshing mud bath near milepost 127 (2 miles west of Casey). Troopers are on scene assisting with corralling the spa goers! pic.twitter.com/SHxwu3JTdh — ISP D12 Effingham (@ISPDistrict12) March 22, 2019

