Get paid to lounge at the pool this summer

ST. LOUIS (KEZK) — If you love lounging at the pool, Hotels.com has the job for you.

The travel website is looking for a professional "pool hopper" this summer.

You'll go to six epic hotels pools in the US. Travel and accommodations in Hawaii, Las Vegas, Miami and other stops will be taken care of. Your job is to take pictures, document the experience and live the good life. You'll get paid $10,000 for your trouble.

The gig is accepting applicants from now until Tuesday, June 25.

Click here to apply.

