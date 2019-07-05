There's a place in St. Louis County to take your worn American flags

ST. LOUIS COUNTY (KEZK) — There's going to be a lot of American Flags flying this weekend, as we celebrate the 4th of July on Sunday. We wanted to share a great reminder about what you should do with those American Flags that become too worn and unpresentable.

If you live in south St. Louis County, you're in luck. There's a mail box right next to Grant's Farm where you can drop off old flags to be properly retired.

A photo and reminder was shared on a Facebook group. The big white mail box says "For deposit only of worn or retired flags of the Untied States of America for proper retirement."

And yes, we know "United" is spelled wrong. Whoops.

If you don't live in the Affton area, a good back up option could be to find a local Boy Scout Troop. The troops often practice the correct retirment procedure of burning a worn American Flag.

