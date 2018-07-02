How To Make a Tasty Chicago-Style Hot Dog

These classic hot dogs are from the Windy City. They're piled high with sweet pickle relish, tomatoes, onions, mustard, and a pickle spear.

Of course, you want a Chicago dog done right, keep it simple with these tried and true toppings.

This is a great hot dog that you can just set out all the toppings and have guests or family pick and choose their favorite ones. Other great options are peppers, shredded cheese, or caramelized onions.





PREPARATION

Preheat grill to medium heat. Grill the hot dogs until they are plump and well marked. Place one hot dog in each of the buns and top with sweet pickle relish, tomato, onion, mustard and a pickle spear. Serve.

INGREDIENTS