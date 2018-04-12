Hugh Jackman Sends Support to Bullied 10-Year-Old Girl

A 10-year-old Pennsylvania girl has gone viral after posting a Facebook video detailing the bullying she's endured at school, and now she's got the support of Hugh Jackman. "‪Hi Cassidy...I’m Hugh," Jackman wrote Wednesday on the social media platform. "I want you to know you’re loved, special and smart. You’re strong, funny and beautiful both inside and out. BULLYING IS NOT OK. Please never stop asking for help. You will find it from people and places you never thought possible. I’m your friend."

Fourth-grader Cassidy Warner said on a series of signs she held up in her viral video that she's been bullied since first grade.

Could Hugh get any sweeter? Yes, yes he can.

Hugh Jackman took to Instagram on Wednesday to pay tribute to his wife Deborra-Lee Furness on their 22nd wedding anniversary. "I believe in life we need to see and truly be seen by the most important people in our lives," he captioned a photo of the two. "Deb, from day one, we had that. 22 years later... it only gets deeper. You and the kids are the greatest gift I will ever receive. I love you a gazillion times around the world." The 49-year-old X-Men star and 62-year-old actress got married in 1996 and have two children together, a 17-year-old son named Oscar and a 12-year-old daughter named Ava.