How to improve your memory — even if you can’t find your car keys
Find out how you can easily sharpen your memory, even if you're super-forgetful.
April 15, 2019
There are easy ways to sharpen your memory — even if you're someone who can't ever remember where you put your car keys. Here are three simple steps that will lead to improved memory, courtesy of The New York Times.
- Give your brain time and rest. Studies show that cramming is an ineffective way to retain information. Instead, absorb the information you're trying to remember once through, then give yourself quiet downtime to let it sink in.
- Quiz yourself. Just as cramming isn't a good memorizing method, neither are rereading or highlighting. Instead, take practice tests or find other ways to quiz yourself on the knowledge you want to remember.
- Tell someone else. Studies show that people who were asked to give a lesson on studied material--without using notes to do so--did best at recalling that material a week later.
