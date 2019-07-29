Police Replace Parking Ticket Fees With Donations For Shelter Pets

(KEZK) - Having to pay a parking ticket isn't fun, but what might take the sting out a little bit is knowing the funds go directly to a pet-friendly cause. One city's scofflaws didn't mind as much when shelling out.

Kicking off a pilot program to help fund a local animal shelter, police in Muncie, Indiana took payments covering the amount of the fine in the form of cat food and litter.

Pay your parking tickets in cat food!



Until Friday the 19th at 4 PM we are allowing folks to pay their parking tickets in cat food, kitten food, or kitty litter! Bring a donation in the amount of your ticket. The @MuncieACS is overrun with cats and kittens. We want to help! pic.twitter.com/mtwYzLdlCs — Muncie Police (@MunciePolice) July 15, 2019

With several hundred felines in the Muncie Animal Care & Services facility, the department said they just wanted to help.

According to the department, who shared photos on Twitter of the pet supplies filling a room, "Most of the folks that donated didn't even have parking tickets."

