Police Replace Parking Ticket Fees With Donations For Shelter Pets

July 29, 2019
(KEZK) - Having to pay a parking ticket isn't fun, but what might take the sting out a little bit is knowing the funds go directly to a pet-friendly cause. One city's scofflaws didn't mind as much when shelling out.

Kicking off a pilot program to help fund a local animal shelter, police in Muncie, Indiana took payments covering the amount of the fine in the form of cat food and litter.

With several hundred felines in the Muncie Animal Care & Services facility, the department said they just wanted to help.

According to the department, who shared photos on Twitter of the pet supplies filling a room, "Most of the folks that donated didn't even have parking tickets."

