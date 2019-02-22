INFO: Your Pet Can Be a TV Star with Cadbury!

Remember the Cadbury bunny “tryout” commercials? They are bringing it back and your pet could be a TV star! Cadbury will be holding tryouts from Feb. 20 through March 6 for its next “bunny.”

All you have to do is submit a photo of your pet (any pet..dog, cat, pig) wearing bunny ears on Cadbury’s website and explain why they deserve to be on TV in 50 words or less. There’s a limit of one submission per person per day.

Twenty semi-finalists will then be selected by a panel of judges to submit videos of their pet. The ears cannot be computer generated.

Check out the details and some of the pics already submitted here.

Here's a throwback to the 1994 tryouts: