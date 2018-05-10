This Inn Keeps Christmas Going All Year Long
For those Christmas addicts out there that are already thinking about the most wonderful time of the year, we have found the place for you!
The Christmas Farm Inn & Spa in New Hampshire keeps the Christmas spirit going all year round with holiday themed rooms, a pub that serves hot cocoa, and even an evening 'Journey to the North Pole' train ride.
If you are looking for some Christmas cheer this is definitely the place to book your next vacation.
