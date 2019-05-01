Keep up with these changes coming soon to Facebook, Instagram

(KEZK) — In news you may or may not "Like," Bloomberg reports that Instagram is testing getting rid of the number of “Likes” on users' posts.

"Later this week, we’re running a test in Canada that removes the total number of 'Likes' on photos and video views," Facebook, which owns Instagram, said in a blog post on Tuesday. "We are testing this because we want your followers to focus on the photos and videos you share, not how many 'Likes' they get."

The test comes amid more and more studies showing that technology may not be good for your brain.

A study recently published in Psychological Science, for example, showed that when teenagers see a large number of "Likes” on their social media pics, the experience activates the same brain circuits that are turned on by eating chocolate and winning money.

Twitter similarly rolled out a prototype app earlier this year that makes the number of 'Likes' and retweets less visible.

Meanwhile, Facebook is hoping to become users' dating app of choice with its new "Secret Crush" feature. Secret Crush will allows users to pick nine Facebook friends that they have a crush on. They'll then be notified if that person likewise chose them.

