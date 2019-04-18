Michael Jackson's kids are prepping a lawsuit against Wade Robson & James Safechuck

(KEZK) — Michael Jackson's kids are quietly investigating his accusers, Wade Robson and James Safechuck, in preparation of filing a lawsuit.

Page Six reports that Prince, Paris, and Prince Michael Jackson II (aka "Blanket") are trying to find out if the men — who appear in HBO’s Leaving Neverland documentary — received payment for their participation in the film or told any inconsistencies in their accounts of the alleged abuse.

While the film's director Dan Reed claims the two men were not compensated, Jackson's heirs are allegedly preparing a lawsuit for fraud, emotional distress, slander, and misrepresentation.

