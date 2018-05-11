Jane Fonda Tells Ellen She Didn't Think She'd Live to 80

Jane Fonda visited The Ellen DeGeneres Show this week and told Ellen she didn't really think she'd live to be 80, let alone still acting.

“I didn’t think I’d live this long. Are you kidding? If you had told me at 20 or 30 that I would actually still be acting, still active … I would’ve said, ‘You’re out of your mind. There’s no way. No, I didn’t think I’d live this long. Everyday I get up and I want to pinch myself. I feel very blessed, but I’ve worked for it.”

We think Jane still looks amazing and proves age is definitely just a number.