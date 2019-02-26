Jenna Bush Hager nabs 'TODAY' Show co-host gig vacated by Kathie Lee Gifford

Jenna Bush Hager has been hired to co-host the fourth hour of TODAY alongside Hoda Kotb, replacing the departing Kathie Lee Gifford.

“I’m so excited, I can’t believe it,” Bush Hager told People. “It feels organic and it feels right. It just feels like the right time for me.”

Page Six obtained a memo about the hiring written by NBC News President Noah Oppenheim. The note lauded Bush Hager for her contributions since joining the show as a correspondent in 2009.

"Her compassion and curiosity come through in all of her stories, along with her Texas-sized sense of humor," the memo reads. "Jenna instantly connects with everyone she meets, whether they are guests on our show or fans on the Plaza.”

Gifford also announced on Monday that her last day on TODAY is April 5.