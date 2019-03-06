'Jeopardy!' host Alex Trebek diagnosed with Stage 4 pancreatic cancer

TV personality Alex Trebek attends the 150th anniversary of Canada's Confederation at the Official Residence of Canada on June 30, 2017 in Los Angeles, California.

March 6, 2019
"Jeopardy!" host Alex Trebek announced Wednesday that he has Stage 4 pancreatic cancer.

He was diagnosed this week.

"Now normally, the prognosis for this is not very encouraging, but I'm going to fight this, and I'm going to keep working," Trebek said in a video published to his YouTube channel. "And with the love and support of my family and friends and with the help of your prayers also, I plan to beat the low survival rate statistics for this disease."

Trebek said he has to beat it -- he still has three years left on his contract.

"So help me. Keep the faith and we'll win. We'll get it done. Thank you."

