Joanna Gaines Says Having a Baby at 40 Made Her "Feel Young Again"
This celeb says the secret to eternal youth is having kids in midlife.
Who needs a midlife crisis when you can just have another kid?
Joanna Gaines tells People in an exclusive interview that welcoming her fifth child with husband Chip nine months ago turned out to be the secret to staying young.
"I kid with people, ‘If you ever want to feel young again, have a baby at 40,'" the Fixer Upper star says. "It’s brought this whole new thing for me where I’m a lot more laid-back. People joke that I’m the ‘Fun Jo’ now."
When you're out of town for work on the day of book launch, so you host an unannounced book reading... and only one kid shows up. #thanksCrew #WeAreTheGardeners
She adds about parenting baby Crew alongside her four older kids, who range from ages 9 to 14, "There has to be spontaneity and schedules kind of go out the door. It’s like, ‘Hey, if I don’t get to it, it’s fine.’ I’ve just relaxed so much more, and it’s been fun for me."