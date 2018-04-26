Joanna Gaines Talks New Cookbook

While HGTV's wildly popular Fixer Upper aired its last episode earlier this month, co-host Joanna Gaines already has numerous post-show plans up her sleeve. In addition to being pregnant with her fifth child with husband Chip, she just released a cookbook called Magnolia Table. "I just craved those moments around the table with our family," Gaines says of what inspired the cookbook. "If we weren't intentional about it, life would just really fly by really fast." The couple also have a home decorating line at Target, a restaurant, a bed and breakfast in Waco, Texas, and a magazine, but Gaines is hoping that when baby #5 is born, she'll have a few months of downtime. "I think once this baby comes along, I'm really hoping to find time," she adds. "That's what we're really just preparing for, just this new baby coming along and cherishing that time as a family."

