Joanna Gaines Talks New Cookbook
While HGTV's wildly popular Fixer Upper aired its last episode earlier this month, co-host Joanna Gaines already has numerous post-show plans up her sleeve. In addition to being pregnant with her fifth child with husband Chip, she just released a cookbook called Magnolia Table. "I just craved those moments around the table with our family," Gaines says of what inspired the cookbook. "If we weren't intentional about it, life would just really fly by really fast." The couple also have a home decorating line at Target, a restaurant, a bed and breakfast in Waco, Texas, and a magazine, but Gaines is hoping that when baby #5 is born, she'll have a few months of downtime. "I think once this baby comes along, I'm really hoping to find time," she adds. "That's what we're really just preparing for, just this new baby coming along and cherishing that time as a family."
Ahhh!!! Seeing my actual cookbook for the first time today and I just can't believe it. I could cry. Ok maybe I did cry a little. Thankful for the amazing team that helped turned this dream into a reality. It will be available April 24 or you can preorder at https://magno.li/tablecookbook. #imhungry #magnoliatable
A post shared by Joanna Stevens Gaines (@joannagaines) on
Click here to read more!