‘Big Bang Theory’ Star Kaley Cuoco Gets Married

Kaley Cuoco is a married woman. The Big Bang Theory series star married professional equestrian Karl Cook at a ceremony held in San Diego, California on Saturday.



It wasn't necessarily Kaley's actual wedding dress that everyone was talking about after the fact, by the way. Yeah, the internet was buzzing after seeing photos of Cuoco's stunning white jumpsuit, which the 32-year-old actress wore to the reception.



Legally KCSQUARED 6-30-18 ❤️ A post shared by @ normancook on Jun 30, 2018 at 10:56pm PDT

We love the look, Kaley!We also got to see footage of the couple exchanging their vows. In the video clip, Cuoco gets emotional and says, “there really weren’t enough words to describe how I actually, truly feel about you.”At least two of her Big Bang Theory costars were in attendance as they shared photos from the wedding too.andposted photos from the celebration this weekend.Cuoco and Cook got engaged in November 2017 after dating for about two years.Congratulations to the happy couple!