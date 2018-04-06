Doing the Dishes (or NOT) Is the Chore That's Most Likely to Ruin Your Relationship

Hey, fellas, take our advice: clean up the dirty dishes that are sitting your sink this weekend.

A new survey has found that dirty dishes could have a negative impact on your relationship. This is ESPECIALLY true if women are stuck cleaning them most often.

In fact, women (in heterosexual relationships) who reported that their male partners helped carry the burden of cleaning dishes were more satisfied in their relationship, according to the study. Meanwhile, ladies in relationships who didn't feel like they had too much help with dirty dishes reported that there was more conflict in their relationship.



Go home and do the dishes tonight, guys!The study, which was conducted by the Council of Contemporary Families , found that women are happier about sharing dishwashing duties than any other household task. So, guys, this is a great way to show that special lady how much you care.

Why is that? Well, it's disgusting for starters. Who wants to clean old smelly food off a plate? Another reason is that clean dishes don't lend themselves to too many compliments, according to lead researcher.

Dan Carlson, a University of Utah professor who was the lead author of this study, told The Atlantic that you're unlikely to get too many compliments from doing the dishes.

“What is there to say? 'Oh, the silverware is so … sparkly?,'" he joked with The Atlantic.

Of course, if you cook or garden, you're more likely to hear that kind of praise to make your efforts more worthwhile.

In case you were wondering, by the way, it's believed that more couples than ever before have divvied up this dreaded chore. Between 1999 and 2006 the percentage of couples who divvied up dish washing rose from 16 to 29 percent.

Let's make that 100% by the end of the year, gentlemen!