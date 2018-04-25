LIST: What's Coming to Netflix in May!

The birds are chirping. The sun is shining. Yes, it's spring outside for most of the country! But that doesn't mean you have to be outside.



In fact, we won't judge you if you choose to stay inside with your favorite TV shows and movies. After all, allergy season can be ROUGH! Plus, Netflix is adding some great titles to the service in May.

So what's coming to Netflix in May? We've got you covered! Some highlights include for Netflix's programming this month include:

David Letterman's My Next Guest Needs No Introduction series will release new episodes, including one featuring Tina Fey .

My Next Guest Needs No Introduction series will release new episodes, including one featuring . Popular movies like Mama Mia, Coco, and The 40-Year-Old Virgin will be added as well.

Here's the complete list of movies and TV shows that will premiere on Netflix next month:

May 1

27: Gone Too Soon

A Life of Its Own: The Truth About Medical Marijuana

Amelie

Barbie Dreamhouse Adventures: Season 1

Beautiful Girls

Darc

God’s Own Country

Hachi: A Dog’s Tale

Harold & Kumar Escape from Guantanamo Bay

Hellboy II: The Golden Army

High School Musical 3: Senior Year

John Mulaney: Kid Gorgeous Live at Radio City

Mr. Woodcock

My Perfect Romance

Pocoyo & Cars

Pocoyo & The Space Circus

Queens of Comedy: Season 1

Reasonable Doubt

Red Dragon

Scream 2

Shrek

Simon: Season 1

Sliding Doors

Sometimes

The Bourne Ultimatum

The Carter Effect

The Clapper

The Reaping

The Strange Name Movie

Yu-Gi-Oh! Arc-V: Season 2

May 2

Jailbreak

A Little Help with Carol Burnett

Anon

Busted!: Season 1

Dear White People: Volume 2

End Game

Forgive Us Our Debts

Kong: King of the Apes: Season 2

Lo más sencillo es complicarlo todo

Manhunt

My Next Guest Needs No Introduction With David Letterman: Tina Fey

No Estoy Loca

The Rain: Season 1

May 5

Faces Places

May 6

The Joel McHale Show with Joel McHale (streaming every Sunday; season 1 finale on May 13)

May 8

Desolation

Hari Kondabolu: Warn Your Relatives

May 9

Dirty Girl

May 11

Bill Nye Saves the World: Season 3

Evil Genius: The True Story of America’s Most Diabolical Bank Heist

Spirit Riding Free: Season 5

The Kissing Booth

The Who Was? Show: Season 1

May 13

Ali Wong: Hard Knock Wife

May 14

The Phantom of the Opera

May 15

Girlfriends’ Guide to Divorce: Season 4

Grand Designs: Seasons 13–14

Only God Forgives

The Game 365: Seasons 15–16

May 16

89

Mamma Mia!

The 40-Year-Old Virgin

The Kingdom

Wanted

May 18

Cargo

Catching Feelings

Inspector Gadget: Season 4

May 19

Bridge to Terabithia

Scandal: Season 7

Small Town Crime

May 20

Some Kind of Beautiful

May 21

Señora Acero: Season 4

May 22

Mob Psycho 100: Season 1

Shooter: Season 2

Terrace House: Opening New Doors: Part 2

Tig Notaro: Happy To Be Here



May 23

Explained

May 24

Fauda: Season 2

Survivors Guide to Prison



May 25

Ibiza

Steve Martin and Martin Short: An Evening You Will Forget for the Rest of Your Life

The Toys That Made Us: Season 2

Trollhunters: Part 3

May 26

Sara’s Notebook

May 27

The Break with Michelle Wolf

May 29

Coco

May 30

Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt: Season 4

May 31

Bombshell: The Hedy Lamarr Story

My Next Guest Needs No Introduction With David Letterman: Howard Stern

Date TBD