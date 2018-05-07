LOOK: 15 Must See Photos from the 2018 Met Gala

Fashion’s biggest night did NOT disappoint us once again this year. Yes, we’ve look at the best (and worst) outfits from tonight’s Met Gala in New York City.

The charity event, which is held on the first Monday of May every year, brings out all of the stars as they show off their runway looks. This year’s theme was “Heavenly Bodies: Fashion and the Catholic Imagination.”

From musicians like Katy Perry and Jared Leto to Hollywood stars like Sarah Jessica Parker and Frances McDormand, we have rounded up 15 images from the red carpet that EVERYONE is going to be talking about at work tomorrow!

Here they are:



Katy Perry:

Neilson Barnard, Getty Images

Janelle Monáe​:

Neilson Barnard/Getty Images



Jennifer Lopez:

Neilson Barnard/Getty Images

Alessandro Michele, Lana Del Rey and Jared Leto:

Jamie McCarthy, Getty Images

Frances McDormand:



Anthony Behar, USA Today

Anthony Behar, USA Today

George & Amal Clooney:

Anthony Behar, USA Today

Kris Jenner:

Neilson Barnard/Getty Images

Cardi B:

Neilson Barnard/Getty Images

Sarah Jessica Parker & Andy Cohen:

Neilson Barnard/Getty Images



Ariana Grande:



Anthony Behar, USA Today

Neilson Barnard, Getty Images

Neilson Barnard/Getty Images

Anthony Behar, USA Today

Travis Scott & Kylie Jenner:

