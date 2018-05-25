WATCH: Adam Levine & James Corden Were Pulled Over During ‘Carpool Karaoke’

This marks a first for an episode of Carpool Karaoke! James Corden and Adam Levine were pulled over during their Carpool Karaoke segment, which aired on CBS’ Late Late Show With James Corden last Night (May 24).



Oh, but that wasn’t even the most insane moment of the segment. The pair actually had a timed car race on a race track!



How cool is it to see these two celebrities racing on a race track?



“You’re very bad at this,” Levine told Corden as he drove around the track.



Oh, yeah, and there’s karaoke for all of our favorite Maroon 5 tracks like “This Love” and “Moves Like Jagger.”



It is safe to say that this may be one of our favorite episodes of Carpool Karaoke ever released.